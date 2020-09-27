TOUGH new rules have been introduced this week to combat the spread of coronavirus in Scotland.

Rules around house gatherings and curfews on the hospitality sector were announced by the First Minister on Tuesday.

But the announcement has left many people questioning whether they can continue to travel, have staycations, or go abroad.

Here, we outline what you can and cannot do under the new restrictions.

Travelling abroad:

Nicola Sturgeon made it clear during her announcement that the Scottish Government’s guidance is to not travel overseas unless it is essential.

Last night Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curacao were all added to the list of nations requiring a 14-day quarantine on return.

Explaining the Scottish Government’s position, Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday: “What I would say to people now is this. Please think of the October break as an opportunity to further limit social interaction.

“And, given that this is a global pandemic, please do not book travel overseas for the October break if it is not essential.”

Travelling within Scotland:

Unlike during the Aberdeen local lockdown, there is no five-mile travel restriction during the current restrictions.

Despite the new measures on household limits, there is no travel ban in Scotland – meaning you can still have staycations.

There has been no suggestion currently that hotels, self-catering or B&Bs will have to close.

However, the new rules mean you can only stay with people from your household, and hotel bars and restaurants will have to close at 10pm.

On your travels, you cannot car share between other households – and if you’re using public transport you must wear a face covering.