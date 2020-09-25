A COTTAGE overlooking one of the world’s most picturesque beaches is up for sale in Scotland.
The property, 1 Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris, provides direct access to the internationally acclaimed Luskentyre Beach.
The scenic site was rated as the world’s 13th best beach in a recent Trip Advisor report, beating exotic locations in Greece, Italy and the Dominican Republic.
But the cottage offers more than just amazing views.
The two-bedroom property has been fully renovated, while "retaining the charm of the original building".
It's also insulated with full double glazing installed to ensure cosy nights during the winter.
Anyone interested will have to stump upwards of £385,000.
You’ll need to be quick, however, with a closing state set for September 30.
