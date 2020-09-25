A COTTAGE overlooking one of the world’s most picturesque beaches is up for sale in Scotland.

The property, 1 Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris, provides direct access to the internationally acclaimed Luskentyre Beach.

HeraldScotland: Photograph: GalbraithPhotograph: Galbraith

The scenic site was rated as the world’s 13th best beach in a recent Trip Advisor report, beating exotic locations in Greece, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

But the cottage offers more than just amazing views.

The two-bedroom property has been fully renovated, while "retaining the charm of the original building".

HeraldScotland: Photograph: GalbraithPhotograph: Galbraith

HeraldScotland: Photograph: GalbraithPhotograph: Galbraith

It's also insulated with full double glazing installed to ensure cosy nights during the winter.

Anyone interested will have to stump upwards of £385,000.

You’ll need to be quick, however, with a closing state set for September 30.

For more information click here.