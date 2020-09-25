Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said that car parking charges will be lifted at three major hospitals until the new year.
Ms Freeman confirmed that no parking charges would be in place at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary until January 2021.
Confirmation came after SNP MSP Bill Kidd asked whether the Scottish Governmnet would provide an update on the car parking arrangements at the above major hospitals.
Parking charges were initially removed at the end of March in a bid to support NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier today, Ms Freeman announced that the period for no parking charges was to be extended.
She said: "On 30 March 2020, the three PFI hospital car park providers at Ninewells Hospital, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary agreed to remove car parking charges for staff, visitors and patients initially for the three months and extended further by additional three months until 30 September 2020.
"The Scottish Government have now reached agreement with the three PFI hospital car park providers to extend the free car parking arrangements by a further four months until January 2021.
"This extension of free parking continues to support staff and remove the barriers to our staff working with the NHS during these unprecedented times."
