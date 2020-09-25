More students have tested positive for coronavirus, according to NHS Tayside, with the number of confirmed cases at one student halls soaring to 45.

The Incident Management Team (IMT) has this afternoon given an update on the number of students with the virus, as the university residence's cluster continues to grow.

Another student halls of residence and a Dundee pub have also been linked to confirmed cases.

A total of 45 student residents at Parker House have now tested positive, with a further positive result from a student at a separate halls of residence for Abertay University, Meadowside Halls.

Health officials say contact tracing is continuing and confirms all students have been offered testing, with results delivered today and over the coming days.

The isolation period will be for a maximum of 14 days but may be shortened for some individuals depending on test results.

The Health Board also says it expects the number of positive cases to rise.

Meadowside Hall now has one confirmed covid-19, out of the 69 Abertay University students housed there.

Close contacts of the positive cases are being contacted and provided with appropriate advice, with testing kits being delivered to all residents.

A Dundee pub has also been linked to a number of cases.

The Captain’s Cabin pub has voluntarily closed on a temporary basis as NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team and Dundee City Council’s Environmental Health Team investigate.

Contact tracing of the positive cases is ongoing and those identified as a close contact by the Test and Protect Team have been contacted and advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

All staff have been recommended to access testing, and anyone who has attended Captain’s Cabin over the last week is being asked to remain vigilant for symptoms.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health and chair of the IMT said, “We are working closely with colleagues from local further and higher education providers, Public Health Scotland, the UK Government testing teams and Environmental Health to support a small number of outbreaks across Dundee which have links to the student community.

“As a precaution, all residents of Meadowside Hall, including those who are not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, are now being offered testing and self-testing kits will be delivered to them today.

“Residents of Parker Hall were offered testing yesterday and I would like to thank all those who got tested. Results are being delivered today and over the coming days and I would expect to see the number of positive cases linked to Parker House rise as results come in.

“The NHS Tayside Health Protection Team and Test & Protect staff will be continually monitoring the testing data and results from both Parker House and Meadowside Hall to allow us to review whether and how best to offer further opportunities for residents to access testing.

“We understand that this is an anxious time for students and welfare support and advice is in place for anyone who needs help.

“I want to reassure students and their loved ones that Public Health investigations and contact tracing are continuing, and we will continue to review the guidance and provide further updates in the coming days.

“I would like to again thank residents of Parker House for their continued support and understanding, and to reaffirm how much of a contribution to the overall effort towards slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 they are making by following all the precautions.

“I would also like to thank the owners of Captain’s Cabin for working with Health Protection and Environmental Health colleagues to voluntarily close the premise and review the current control measures in place.”