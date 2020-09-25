A Scottish town has seen a string of firebomb attacks, with men, women and children the victims of targeted attacks in their homes.

Several homes in Greenock, Inveryclyde, were hit in close succession, leaving one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Two of the properties had children under the age of 10 inside at the time they were attacked.

Police are now investigating the "sickening" crimes as they make a fresh appeal for information.

Detective Superintendent Gerry McBride spoke as police made a fresh appeal for information on the crimes.

He said: “I must reiterate that these recent fireraisings in Inverclyde are sickening incidents, where innocent women and children have been attacked in their own homes.

“I am certain that nobody with a moral conscience would believe that this is acceptable and I urge anyone who knows who is responsible or has information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“The increased police presence in the area will remain whilst investigations take place and to prevent any further incidents from happening.

“With the help of the public, we can make sure those responsible are arrested and brought to justice.”

In the first attack, a 46-year-old man died in a fire at a flat in the town’s Union Street at around 10.30am on Monday September 14.

Two days later, and a 40-year-old woman was seriously injured and her nine-year-old daughter was left greatly distressed after an attack on their home in Wellington Street.

On September 19, a 45-year-old woman and three members of her family, including her six-year-old daughter, were left shaken after an accelerant was thrown at the window of a property in Cumberland Road.

Officers are keen to talk to anyone who has information about the incidents.