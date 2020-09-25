Students are 'not delinquents that need to be controlled', according to one of the University of Glasgow's top law professors.

Professor James Chalmers, Regius Chair of Law, spoke to the Herald about the situation facing students after a substantial outbreak of coronavirus at the Murano Street Student Village.

Hundreds of students - many away from home for the first time - are now self-isolating, and have been told they cannot go home to visit their families, and are banned from going to pubs and restaurants over the weekend.

Students who breach the regulations laid out by the university could risk "serious disciplinary action."

Prof Chalmers said: "I think we have to remember that students are conscientious and want to obey the rules, but first years in particular are navigating a brand new environment and institution and in many cases are very understandably scared.

"Students are not delinquents that need to be controlled, they are responsible adults that need to be supported."

He added that upon speaking to students now living in halls of residence, many were "keen to move away from home" despite knowing that lectures would be delivered online.

Nevertheless, students who were encouraged to return to campus at the beginning of the academic year are now facing extremely difficult circumstances and potentially weeks of quarantine.

The president and vice-chancellor at Cardiff University has warned that forcing students such as those at the University of Glasgow to stay “cooped up” in their halls over Christmas if there are coronavirus outbreaks is “impractical” and could lead to mental health problems.

It comes after a Government scientific adviser has suggested that students may have to stay in their university accommodation when term ends to ensure the infection does not spread to their older relatives.

Sir Mark Walport, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said students may have to remain at university if they become infected at the end of term to prevent them from spreading the infection to other parts of the country and other communities.

But Professor Colin Riordan explained that it would be “extremely difficult” to handle the situation and would cause “an awful lot of stress”.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise in coronavirus outbreaks, but many people are concerned of the devastating effects this forced isolation could have on young people.

The First Minister said universities are responsible for supporting students’ mental health during outbreaks in student accommodation and have a “big, big responsibility” to look out for their welfare.

Ms Sturgeon also said the Scottish Government is assessing whether self-isolating students can be allowed to return to their family homes, and guidance on that could be issued over the weekend.

Larissa Kennedy, president of the National Union of Students (NUS), said: “We must not demonise students for the failures of Government.

“Students have done everything they have been asked to do during this pandemic, and are now returning to university campuses in accordance with Government advice.

“It is the Government who now need to put an effective strategy in place to keep Covid-19 under control through mass testing and clear guidance for all students.”

She added: “It is unjust for students to have to adhere to different rules from the rest of the population, and this will only make the guidance even more confusing and harder to follow.

“Students and young people should not be scapegoated for any outbreaks of coronavirus that they are not responsible for. Not only would this be inaccurate and unfair, it would also create a culture of mistrust that we know would not be beneficial in keeping everyone safe.”

