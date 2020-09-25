The hospitality curfew comes into force across Scotland tonight as bars and restaurants must close at 10pm.

Police Scotland have said they will be stepping up patrols across the country in a bid to ensure compliance with the new measure aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone admitted it's possible the new curfew could lead to more house parties or indoor gatherings as pub-goers refuse to end their night early.

He said: “Additional officers will be deployed across Scotland to support colleagues from local authorities and to monitor compliance.

“I think it’s important for me to say that the vast majority of licensees have acted with great responsibility during this very challenging period – I pay credit to them and undertake that policing will continue to support and work with the licensed trade.”

The Chief Constable said that officers would “continue to use good sense” when enforcing the new rules.

He added: “That is why I’ve been so clear this afternoon about discouraging people from having house parties, discouraging people from gathering together indoors where there’s no level of regulation or oversight.

“The reason that we’re going to ask our officers to be around at the 10pm curfew tonight is that it’s a change and with any period of adjustment… there will always be some that won’t [follow regulations].

“We’ll go and speak to people and encourage them to do the right thing and if they’re not, ultimately, then we’ll take enforcement action.”

Mr Livingstone also said that he would not tolerate any abuse levelled at police officers or staff who try to enforce the new measures.

He said: “It won’t be tolerated.

“I have made a public pledge of my fundamental commitment of that and will continue to take action against those who look to do harm to people who ultimately are doing their job for the public.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she echoed the Chief Constable’s comments on abuse suffered by police officers “100%”.