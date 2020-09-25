A SCOTTISH Government minister is facing a battle from a senior SNP councillor to be selected to defend her seat at next year's Holyrood election.

Ash Denham, the SNP minister for community safety, is set for a fight over selection for her Edinburgh Eastern constituency for May's Holyrood election.

Ms Denham is being challenged by Edinburgh city councillor Kate Campbell, who is the capital's housing, homelessness and fair work convener.

Ms Campbell, who represents the Portobello / Craigmillar ward on the city council, is pressing the case for independence as a key part of her campaign to win election to Holyrood.

She said: “Now that we have a contest in Edinburgh Eastern, it’s important that members have the choice of as many local candidates as possible.

“I used to work for Tommy Sheppard, our local MP - it was with Tommy’s encouragement and support I stood in 2017 and I now represent a third of the constituency on the council.

“I’m rooted in this community and I’m committed to it. I believe that’s why many members and particularly activists, have approached me and asked me to stand. You don’t have to choose between having an effective parliamentarian and the committed local campaigner for independence – you can have both.”

She added: “With the threats from Brexit, coronavirus and climate change, it has never been more important for our government to have all of the levers of control that only independence can deliver so that we can build back a better, fairer, stronger, more progressive and more equal Scotland that we all know is possible.

“We can win a record majority in Edinburgh Eastern but more importantly not just build the strong foundation of our independence campaign that will come shortly after and that we have all fought so hard for – but we can start that campaign now and this time, together, we can win it.

“The moment that I become your candidate is the moment that campaign starts – let's build Yes now.”

Ms Campbell was elected to the city council in 2017 and has campaigned for proposals to crack down on Airbnb-style short-term lets, now being brought forward by the Scottish Government.

She has also chaired the city's homelessness task force and previously worked for Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard.

Ms Denham will need the support of local SNP members in order to see off the challenge and re-stand for her seat at May's election.

In 2018/19, Ms Denham was paid a total of £3,742 in allowances - including more than £10,000 for hotel stays in Edinburgh and meals, which she is entitled to under the rules as she lives in the Borders.

Last year, the Herald on Sunday revealed that several ex-employees of Ms Denham have received pay-offs - with some signing gagging clauses after leaving their employment.

It was also revealed that Ms Denham settled a dispute with one former employee who complained that she had breached confidentiality by passing on personal details.

It is thought the number of sitting SNP MSPs now facing internal selection now tallies 10, including three government ministers.

Earlier this week, SNP activist Irshad Ahmed, announced he was standing against Ms Denham because she wasn’t “pushing for independence”.