Police Scotland have promised additional patrols to ensure the smooth introduction of a new pub and restaurant curfew.

The Scottish Government confirmed earlier in the week that as of Friday 25 September all hospitality must now close at 10pm.

The decison was made in a bid to halt the Covid-19 transmissions as positive cases of the virus have sored in Scotland.

READ MORE: POLL: Should students be allowed to go to pubs and restaurants?

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone from Police Scotland said extra patrols would be deployed around closing time to ensure the change was being adhered to.

The Chief Constable added that police would "continue to use good sense" when enforcing the rules.

At Friday's Scottish government coronavirus briefing he said: "Additional officers will be deployed across Scotland to support colleagues from local authorities and to monitor compliance.

"I think it's important for me to say that the vast majority of licensees have acted with great responsibility during this very challenging period - I pay credit to them and undertake that policing will continue to support and work with the licensed trade."

Mr Livingstone also issued a warning that organising, hosting or attending house parties was now breaking the law.

He said: "During this extraordinary time where people's freedoms, liberty and family relationships are subject to restrictions never seen before, it is right and proper that the police service looks to engage with people, explain what is required of them.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: What are the penalties for breaking lockdown rules?

"If they refuse to do what their fellow citizens, their neighbours are doing, we will take enforcement action.

"What is absolutely clear is that house parties and house gatherings are not permitted under any circumstances, there can be no excuse for arranging or attending a house party.

"You must not organise, host or attend a house party or house gathering, it is against the law."