A positive coronavirus case has been identified at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
Students and staff who came in close contact with the individual have been informed after contact tracing was carried out.
It comes as Glasgow University students claim that coronavirus outbreaks are inevitable at universities.
At least 600 Glasgow University students are self-isolating after an outbreak within two residencies.
A spokeswoman for the Royal Conservatoire said: “On Friday, September 25, a confirmed Covid-19 case was reported in our community.
“Any students and/or staff affected by this have been contacted or are already self-isolating and will be offered support by the RCS Welcome Home Team.
"All students and staff have been informed.”
