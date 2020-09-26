Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Uist in the Western Isles.
This is the first positive test results since June and the islands have the lowest cumulative total of cases in Scotland, currently 10 - once three false positive results are removed from the figures.
All three people have mild symptoms and recovering at home. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate and contact tracing was ongoing.
NHS Western Isles director of public health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: "Following the identification of these positive results, the individuals involved have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms.
"We are tracing all their contacts, who are also being advised to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their last contact with the case as a precaution.
"We would like to reassure our local communities and visitors to the island that we are taking all necessary steps to contain the virus."
Dr Watts urged islanders to follow all Scottish government guidance on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
