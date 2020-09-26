A man has been taken to hospital after the Erskine Bridge was shut this morning.
Police were called to the scene at around 7:40am over concerns for a person on the bridge.
The incident caused long tailbacks as the bridge was closed while emergency services attending to the situation.
The man has since been taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley "as a precaution".
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:
"We received a report of a concern for a person on the Erskine Bridge, around 7.40am on Saturday, 26 September, 2020.
"A man was traced safely and conveyed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.
"The bridge was closed as a precaution while officers attended and is now re-opened."
