Six businesses in Scotland have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.
The list, which was published by the HMRC, details people and businesses who have been given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
HMRC's Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) routinely releases the information of those who made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000.
This list is updated every three months and the information is deleted after one year.
The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published and is compiled of those added between September 2018 and June 2019.
Here are the Scottish businesses named and shamed by HMRC:
- Sosia Constructions UK Ltd
Business, trade, occupation: Construction
Address: Formely of 50 Builyeon Road, South Queensferry, West Lothian, EH30 9WJ and 84 Castle Terrace, Winchburgh, EH52 6RH
Period of default: 6 Dec 2015 to 31 May 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £665,496.14
Total amount of penalties charged: £454,201.03
- Allyan Ltd*
Business, trade, occupation: Takeaway
Address: Formerly of 20 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire, ML9 1DR
Period of default: 1 Sept 2010 to 31 Aug 2016
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £303,918.01
Total amount of penalties charged: £249,338.64
*Formerly trading as ‘Canton Cuisine’
- HK Construction LTD
Business, trade, occupation: Construction
Address: Formerly of 45A Site B, Souterhouse Path, Dundyvan Industrial Estate, Coatbridge, ML5 4AQ
Period of default: 1 June 2011 to 31 May 2015
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £253,994.52
Total amount of penalties charged: £184,795.90
- Elite-Energy Recruitment Ltd
Business, trade, occupation: Recruitment services
Address: Unit 4, 68 Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Hillington Park, G52 4NQ and formerly of 9B Summerlea Road, Thornliebank, Glasgow G46 8PD
Period of default: 11 Jan 2016 to 30 Apr 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £267,494.22
Total amount of penalties charged: £168,521.32
- Craig Paul Gallagher
Business, trade, occupation: Carpet and flooring
Address: 10 Dalriada Drive, Torrance, Glasgow, G64 4ES
Period of default: 6 Apr 2012 to 5 Apr 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £35,190.35
Total amount of penalties charged: £18,391.98
- William Doonan
Business, trade, occupation: Construction
Address: 56 Sterling Drive, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G74 4DQ and formerly of 53 Globe Court, East Kilbride, G74 3QZ
Period of default: 6 Apr 2010 to 5 Apr 2016
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £25,992.60
Total amount of penalties charged: £16,830.17
