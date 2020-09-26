Nicola Benedetti has said that access to the arts is a "fundamental right" - especially useful in energising us as we face challenges such as those caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish violinist gave the "vital message" at a recent online concert in collaboration with the Philharmonia Sessions.

The series of free online concerts, performed by ensembles of between 30 and 40 Philharmonia players, were filmed at Battersea Arts Centre.

The three free online concerts culminated with a performance from Benedetti who performed Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending.

Conveying a "vital message" before the concert kicked off, Ms Benedetti share the following message. She said: “We believe that access to the arts is a fundamental right, music can energise us when we face challenges - we’ve all had plenty of those this year - and help us to thrive.

Speaking to Classic FM’s Anne-Marie Minhall about the challenges that the past six months of the pandemic have presented, Ms Benedetti said: “I’ve had some moments near the beginning of deep confusion, and then a kind of short respite of cooking three meals and day and being home and doing my washing.

"The fantasy for me of doing house chores on a daily basis that I usually start getting into after about a week and then have to leave home again, so that was a personal joy.

"I also undertook an enormous educational project where I pretty much didn’t sleep for two months.

The world-famous virtuosa said it felt "unbelievable to be making music again, finally."

On the matter of the music industry as a whole and the great levels of uncertainty in the current climate, Ms Benedetti added:

"I think obviously there is optimism because there is a deep need and desire - it’s the valuing of something when it is endangered.

"Now is a test for organisations when it really comes down to that moment of what you’re going to fight for and who will sacrifice what in order to preserve things.

"But also to have the creativity and confidence to not just be in a preservation state but in a really creative and recreating state.

"And step into a new vision that takes this period of time when many of us have never imagined and have never seen before, and how can we step forward with something truly new but weighty and meaningful."