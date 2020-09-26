Glasgow University has rolled out a series of measures to help students living in their residencies after a coronavirus outbreak on the sites. 

Students living in university-owned accommodation will be given a four-week rent rebate "in recognition of the difficult circumstances" they have been hit by.

The rent-rebate will apply to all students in residencies, regardless of if they have been forced to self-isolate.

More than 600 students are self-isolating across the residencies, after at least 124 students tested positive for coronavirus. 

All students in Glasgow University residencies will also be given an additional £50 to help them cover food deliveries while they self-isolate. 

Mobile food outlets will be invited to come to the residencies to help those isolating access food during this time. 

Food parcels will be delivered to those who need them. Clothes washing materials and fresh bedding and towels will also be provided to students in flats that are isolating. 

A statement from the university addressed students and added: "We understand how difficult and stressful this situation is.

"We are here to support you through it. We have a range of resources to support your mental health and well-being which you can access here.