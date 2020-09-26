Scotland has recorded the highest number of daily cases since pandemic began.

No new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 714 new positive cases were announced today.

The Scottish Government announced that 99 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

Of the new cases, 290 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 113 in Lothian and 91 are in Lanarkshire

11 people are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said 27,232 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

A total of 2,510 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.