Three flats at Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) student accommodation are self-isolating after coronavirus cases were identified among residents.

Two students living in Caledonian Court, just behind the University on Dobbies Loan, tested positive for the virus.

Another two are displaying symptoms.

It comes after announcements that hundreds of students are self-isolating at Glasgow University's residencies, including Murano Student Village and Cairncross House.

GCU officials confirmed students are being offered a range of wellbeing support including food.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Record number of daily cases since pandemic began

A spokeswoman for the Glasgow city centre university said: "As of 11am on Saturday 26th September, we have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst our students who are resident in our halls. Two further students are displaying symptoms and a total of 18 students from three flats are now self-isolating.

"We are providing a range of practical and wellbeing support including food and our Student Services are keeping in regular contact to determine their needs.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and students continues to be our highest priority. We are doing everything we can to support our students through this very challenging time.

She added all students who have tested positive for Covid-19 or suspect they have symptoms must inform the Campus Life Helpdesk.

After students inform the helpdesk of their name, phone number, student ID and the date they were on campus, they are offered health and wellbeing support.

She added: "We have set up a multi-disciplinary COVID Coordination Centre which is meeting daily to monitor the above reports of suspected or confirmed cases, including from staff, and if there are two or more linked cases (confirmed or suspected) or an increase in staff absence rates, in a Campus setting (confirmed or suspected), notify Public Health and provide support as needed.”