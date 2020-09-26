The University of Glasgow has been praised for the latest spate of measures put in place to support self-isolating students amidst coronavirus outbreaks in halls of residence.

A series of measures to help students forbidden from leaving their student flats include a four-week rent rebate "in recognition of the difficult circumstances" they face.

And the announcement has been met with praise from students, parents and The National Union of Students Scotland (NUSS) - with President Matt Crilly suggesting all universities and providers of student accommodation should follow suit.

Eileen Watt, 35, dropped her 17-year-old daughter off at her new student flat at Murano Street Student Village on Friday.

Before long, her daughter had tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to self-isolate.

According to Mrs Watt, her daughter felt pressure to move into the tenancy despite the fact classes would be online.

However, the the positive action announced this afternoon by the university will alleviate some of Mrs Watt's concerns.

She said: "I certainly feel a lot better that my daughter and the rest of the students will hopefully now be more comfortable and hopefully have access to necessities.

"It alleviates some of the worry to know that they are taking their health and wellbeing into consideration.

"If they get the access to what has been promised in the email then I feel that efforts have been made."

Supporters of the move have also taken to social media to praise the University's announcement.

One Twitter user said: "Hats off to you. It might not be 'world beating' but I hope it's nationwide leading."

Another added: "Credit where it's due, this is a really good response."

A third said: "My daughter has just started first year and at Murano Street. After a difficult week, this is very much appreciated. Thank you for restoring our faith!"

