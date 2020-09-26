On Friday, interim deputy chief medical officer Dr Nicola Steedman urged Scots to ensure they get the flu jab to avoid the risk of contracting coronavirus and flu at the same time, which she described as “extremely serious”.
Now, 150,000 eligible people can now visit drive-through flu jab centres in Scotland's capital, to ensure the vaccine continues to be administered during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The centres - which will aim to vaccinate up to 500 people per day - will be in operation every weekend until December.
The centres were established by the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP).
Judith Proctor, the chief officer of EHSCP, said: “As part of our mission to support a caring, healthier and safer Edinburgh, we’re committed to making it even easier to get a flu vaccine this year.
“The flu vaccine is an important health protection measure and we want to make sure that everyone who is eligible has access to the vaccine.
“To keep the people of Edinburgh safe, and to respect physical distancing measures, we have confirmed a range of Edinburgh venues to offer access to the flu vaccine, including a drive-through service at sites across the city.
“This is the first time a drive-through model has been used for vaccinations in Scotland, and could provide a blueprint for how to deliver vaccination programmes successfully in the future.
“Details of where people can go to receive a flu vaccine will be available on the NHS Inform website.”
Walk-in clinics will also be available for those without a car.
