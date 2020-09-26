Police attended "ongoing student parties" at the University of Glasgow Murano Street Student Village in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Hundreds of students have been forced to self-isolate after a spike in cases linked to the accommodation.
Students were also told they cannot go home to visit their families or visit pubs and restaurants over the weekend.
They have been asked to stay within the confines of their student flats, and breaching the regulations could lead to "serious disciplinary action."
Police attended flats in the halls of residence just after midnight on Saturday morning - due to "parties" in several blocks of student flats.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers attended Murano Street student village in Glasgow around 12:30am on Saturday, 26 September, due to ongoing student parties within several blocks.
"The students dispersed and no enforcement action was required."
On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would support universities expelling students “as a last resort” if they “flagrantly” breach rules.
According to the University of Glasgow, officers attended larger, 12-person flats in the accommodation complex but students were not mixing and therefore no disciplinary action is required.
