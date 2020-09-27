Read the magazine in full by clicking here
WE speak about remaining hopeful and planning ahead. However, amid a renewed rise in Covid infections and the need for the Scottish and UK governments to act to try to suppress this, it is difficult for businesses to look forward with much confidence or certainty.
Lockdowns and further restrictions are set to dent the fragile hopes of the past couple of months while the Chancellor’s refusal to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which has by and large supported the majority of incomes of furloughed workers, is causing real concern across the board.
Unsurprisingly, hospitality businesses are worried, while the events sector, which contributes so much to the Scottish economy, is on its knees. In spite of this, there remains some optimism across the business spectrum.
In this edition of Business HQ, we shine a spotlight on education and training and the organisations that are working hard to preserve labour and nurture talent through training and apprenticeships.
The journey ahead won’t be easy but we must still plan for the future.
Ian McConnell
Business Editor, The Herald
Read the full magazine by clicking here
6 Ian McConnell
The Herald’s Business Editor urges businesses not to put plans on hold, despite renewed lockdown restrictions
8 Scotland’s recovery
Education will form the mainstay of our economic recovery post-pandemic
28 Technology is king
A review by former Skyscanner COO Mark Logan says technology and computer science must be at the heart of education
33 The Future of Education
A new Herald campaign exploring the way forward for education in Scotland set to spark much debate
42 Be bold in business
Sir Tom Hunter is on a mission to support jobs and promote business growth
44 Thirst for growth
Ahead of next month’s Startup Summit, BrewDog entrepreneur James Watt talks about tapping into new markets abroad
48 Working out
Homeworking has opened up a new opportunity for employees and employers
64 Love affair with reading
Cumbernauld-based Emma Frew has built her online bookselling business on
the back of romance
80 Streaming for success
Scottish comedian Limmy is turning his back on TV to concentrate on the streaming platform Twitch
88 Countdown to COP26
Paul Winstanley of CENSIS, believes Scotland can be a global showcase for innovative, sustainable transport solutions
98 Network opportunities
Anthony Harrington looks at how 5G is opening up connectivity for firms at a crucial time
102 No limits
Emily Bevan-Pritchard is making a success from upcycling old furniture
106 Switch The Big Light On
Seasoned broadcasters Janice Forsyth and Fiona White chose lockdown to launch Scotland’s first podcast network
104 Taking control
Communities across Scotland are showing how local ownership can empower people and be a force for good
111 STEM
Our 12-page special focus on science, technology, engineering and maths
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.