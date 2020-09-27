Willie Rennie is to set out the "Third Way" alternative to Britain under Boris Johnson or independence.
The Scottish Lib Dem leader will use his virtual Liberal Democrat conference speech to set out his vision for the country's future on Sunday, focusing on Europe.
Mr Rennie will brand a split from the UK for Scotland as being a repeat of the "mistakes of independence".
He is set to say: "There is a big lesson from Brexit.
READ MORE: UK Government has made ‘deliberate choice’ to increase unemployment, SNP claims
"We know breaking up the European Union has been chaotic and painful and it has only been around for 40 years.
"The United Kingdom has been around for 300 years. Just imagine how difficult breaking it up would be.
"So let us not repeat the mistakes of Brexit with independence.
"Let's work with our neighbours - in Europe and the UK.
"Let's unite for progress. That's the third way."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment