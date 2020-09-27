Donald Trump has officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the new US Supreme Court justice.
The president made the announcement at the White House on Saturday, and has described her as "the most brilliant and gifted legal mind."
He also praised her "unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution."
Republican senators have been quick to praise the President's nomination of Prof Barrett, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has confirmed that confirmation hearings for Prof Barrett will begin on October 12.
At yesterday's press conference, Mr Trump said: "Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court."
Prof Barrett said: "I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution."
She added that she was "deeply honoured" for the nomination and said: "Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me."
Just days before her death, US Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg had reportedly told her granddaughter Clara Spera that her dying wish was not to be replaced until after the upcoming US presidential election.
