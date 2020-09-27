The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died from an infection in one of Glasgow's top hospitals is seeking compensation from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Kimberly Darroch, whose daughter Milly Main died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), has launched legal action against the health board.

Milly had been recovering from leukaemia treatment when she died from an infection - which Ms Darroch believes is the result of contaminated water at the £842 million hospital.

However, an independent review from June found that no avoidable deaths were caused by the design and maintenance of the building.

Ms Darroch told the Scottish Sun on Sunday: “We still feel in the dark about what happened to our beloved daughter.

“It’s incredibly painful to relive our ordeal, but we are determined to deliver justice for Milly and answers for all affected patients and parents.

“Our hope is that by taking action we can ensure no other family ever has to go through what we did.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We continue to offer our sympathies to Milly Main’s family for their loss.

“We remain keen to meet with Milly’s family and we would be happy to arrange this if they would like to discuss Milly’s care.”

Last year, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman launched an inquiry after two adults and a child died from infections at the hospital.

The investigation started last month and is chaired by Lord Brodie.

Delays to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh will also be scrutinised, after Ms Freeman stepped in to halt the move of patients between sites over fears around the ventilation system.