Laurence Fox has once again hit the headlines, after several tumultuous experiences with the media.

He has now announced his intention to launch a new political party, seeking to "fight the culture wars" and celebrate Britain's history.

But who is the man behind the new "Reclaim" Party?

Career

The RADA-trained actor is best known for his role in the hit TV show 'Lewis', but has most recently appeared in episodes of 'White Lines', 'Victoria' and 'The Frankenstein Chronicles.'

The 42-year-old is also an accomplished singer-songwriter and guitarist after releasing his debut album 'Holding Patterns' in 2016.

In January this year he told The Delingpod podcast, presented by James Delingpole, that he no longer pays his licence fee and does not watch the BBC.

He said: “TV seems to have a bit of an agenda, a lot of it. It’s trying to tell you something,” the actor said.

“I don’t want to be told something. I’d rather watch a story….

“There’s just so much that turns you off when you turn on the TV now because you feel like you’re being… ‘This is what you’re meant to think’.”

He said diverse casting when it is not historically accurate, “makes you conscious of race”.

And Fox, part of the famous acting dynasty, said: “I haven’t watched the BBC in many a year now or listened to it...

“They’d never see me for anything, but then I don’t tick the BBC boxes do I?… I’m not paying my licence fee anymore.”

Marriage to actress Billie Piper

Fox had two children with Piper in a marriage that lasted eight years before the pair divorced in 2016.

He spoke out at the time about suffering anxiety attacks caused by the split and admitted barely sleeping.

Question Time debacle

Fox appeared on an episode of Question Time that received more than 250 complaints - largely due to his comments on race that were "felt to be offensive".

After an argument with audience member Rachel Boyle, a lecturer on race and ethnicity, Fox was criticised online.

He said: “It’s not racism … we’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe.

“It’s so easy to throw the charge of racism and it’s really starting to get boring now.”

The audience member described Fox as a “white, privileged male”, to which he responded: “I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it was an immutable characteristic.”

He added: “To call me a white, privileged male is to be racist.”

He later told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “What I said on Question Time, I 100% stand behind. I said what I felt and I continue to believe it.”

He told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan that he had received death threats and had suffered from “temporary insomnia”.

He also appeared on Talkradio where he said “woke” people were “racist”.

Launch of new political party

The actor is now looking for candidates to stand at the next general election for his new venture, the political party "Reclaim".

Its name is yet to be approved by the Electoral Commission.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Fox said he aims to create a party which represent citizens who are "tired of being told that we represent the very thing we have, in history, stood together against".

According to The Telegraph, Fox has raised one million pounds to fund his endeavour - which includes donations from former Tory contributors.