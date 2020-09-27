A total of 344 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 344 amount have tested positive following 17,759 new tests in the last 24 hours. 

There has been 1 death in the last 24 hours. 

105 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 with 12 in intensive care. 

Yesterday it was announced 714 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland – a new single-day record.

Provisional figures released from the Scottish Government also shows there were 9,985 pupils absent either for all or part of the school day because of COVID-19 related reasons.