A total of 344 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 344 amount have tested positive following 17,759 new tests in the last 24 hours.
There has been 1 death in the last 24 hours.
105 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 with 12 in intensive care.
760,520 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 27, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 344 to 27,576
Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive have died (2,512 in total)
Yesterday it was announced 714 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland – a new single-day record.
Provisional figures released from the Scottish Government also shows there were 9,985 pupils absent either for all or part of the school day because of COVID-19 related reasons.
