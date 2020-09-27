Spitting Image is set to poke fun at all political sides, according to its co-creator.

The satirical puppet show announced it would be making a comeback earlier this year.

It used to attract over 15 million viewers in its heyday, and now plans to draw an audience with the promise of a range of prominent figures as puppets.

The Prime Minister, Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian and Greta Thunberg will feature on the show among others, in puppet form, on BritBox.

And when co-creator Roger Law was earlier asked whether the show will target exclusively right-wing figures, he said: “No, that’s no fun.

“There’s lots of ammunition to throw at the other side as well. You go for them all,” he told The Andrew Marr Show.

But he did say that the ideology of the current Government was “nuts”.

“When we started Spitting Image everything was in turmoil. There were riots in the streets…. and of course you had Thatcher.

“You start looking on Thatcher with nostalgia because at least you knew what she was about and what she was going to do, if you thought about it.

“Boris and the boys, you’ve got no idea, and the ideology is absolutely nuts,” he told the BBC One show.

He added: “You can’t really change anybody’s mind by shouting at them… but you can with humour.”

Melania and Donald Trump

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Michael Gove

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of York

Dominic Cummings

Donald Trump

Boris Johnson