An award-winning and family-owned luxury spa resort nestled in the heart of Perthshire is offering holidaymakers the chance to escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Taymouth Marina, in Kenmore, Pershire, can now welcome guests to enjoy its luxury facilities - thanks to the option of "guest bubbles" over the autumn and winter period.

In line with coronavirus restrictions, parties of up to six guests from a maximum of two households can enjoy exclusive access to its incredible outdoor spa.

The facilities, which boast a mesmerising backdrop of the stunning Loch Tay, will be used by their group only - and guests can enjoy a wood-fired pizza at the nearby Ferrman's Inn after a day of pampering.

There's a 40ft pool, sauna and steamroom - and even an exhilarating slide straight into the waters of Loch Tay.

A dedicated member of staff will be on-hand to provide refreshments and fresh towels, as well as ensuring all Covid-19 safety precautions are adhered to.

Owner Eric Strickland said: “We are delighted to give guest groups exclusive access to our special Spa Experience for a much-needed luxury escape from the worries of everyday life.

"We want our guests to feel as relaxed and safe as possible, which is why our new offer focuses on providing a wellness experience aimed at guest bubbles in keeping with current government guidelines."

Enhanced health and safety measures have been in place across all areas of Taymouth Marina since their reopening, including a new contactless ordering system.

Guests are also asked to observe the current government gudelines by wearing face coverings in public places and by washing hands often.