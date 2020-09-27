Glasgow has reported 144 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds recording higher daily counts.
It comes after the Scottish city recorded the highest rate of Covid in the UK on Saturday, when 250 new cases were detected - equivalent to 39.5 cases for every 100,000 people.
The latest data, compiled by the popular Travelling Tabby coronavirus tracker site, shows that Liverpool has reported the highest number of new cases today with 203.
That also gives Liverpool a population rate of 40.8 per 100,000.
Based on total counts from the past seven, Birmingham has reported the most cases in the UK overall: 1,745, compared to 1,147 in Glasgow.
The highest Covid rate for the past week has been reported in Knowsley in Merseyside, with 281.1 cases per 100,000, followed by Liverpool with 267.6.
The City of Glasgow council area has had the eighth highest rate of Covid cases in the UK - 181.2 per 100,000.
After Knowsley and Liverpool, Newcastle, Bolton, Manchester, Sunderland, and Oldham have had higher prevalence than Glasgow.
