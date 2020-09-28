A plane has been forced to return to Edinburgh Airport after declaring an in-flight emergency.
The Loganair flight LOG321, which was flying from Edinburgh to Southampton on Monday morning, declared a Squawk 7700 while flying over Dumfries.
It performed a u-turn at the Scottish Borders.
The flight was due to arrive in Southampton at 8.20am, but instead landed at Edinburgh.
The cause of the emergency is not yet known, and The Herald has contacted Loganair for comment.
An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.
More follows as we get it.
