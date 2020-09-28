Unidentified human remains have been found in a Scots industrial estate,.
The body parts were found in the site on Whitehill Road in Glenrothes on Sunday.
Police have now launched an investigation into the death, and are looking to identify the remains.
Cops say they were called to the industrial site at around 5.20pm, with locals reporting a heavy police presence in the area.
The estate was cordoned off.
A police spokesman said: "Around 5.20pm on Sunday, police were called after unidentified human remains were found at an industrial estate on Whitehill Road in Glenrothes.
“Enquiries are at an early stage.”
