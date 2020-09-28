Bars in Westminster will no longer sell alcohol after 10pm after it emerged they were exempt from the strict curfew on hospitality venues.

Venues on the parliamentary estate which sell alcohol are understood to have been exempt from the earlier closing time - on the basis that they fall under the description of a "workplace canteen".

Staff and customers in the pubs were said to be exempt from guidance on face masks and coverings, and not required to provide a name and contact number upon entry.

It comes just one week after the curfew was put into place in England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A source described the 'loophole' as a "massive own goal" to the Times.

Now, a spokesman has confirmed that alcohol will no longer be sold after 10pm, with immediate effect.

They said catering facilities will remain open later when the House is sitting to serve food to those still working.

A UK Parliament spokesman told The Herald: “Alcohol will not be sold after 10pm anywhere on the parliamentary estate.”

Health Minister Helen Whately said she had been unaware that the curfew did not apply to Parliament and seemed unimpressed when told this morning.

“We in Parliament shouldn’t be sitting round late at night drinking. We have got a job to do when we are there,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Senior Conservative backbencher Steve Baker was also critical and suggested it would be changed.

“This surely will not last the day, and rightly so,” he said.

The curfew that came into force on Thursday has proved controversial, with businesses warning their profitability will be jeopardised and police struggling to disperse large crowds forming after the deadline on Saturday night.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has also warned it may be doing “more harm than good”, with people piling on to public transport and queuing outside shops to buy more alcohol.

The House of Commons said it would be responding for a request to comment later on Monday.