TEACHERS have warned that Scotland’s schools are no longer ‘Covid safe’ as cases of the virus continue to soar.

Scotland’s biggest teaching union, the EIS, has also called for the Scottish Government to draw up plans for triggers that would require local or national school closures or blended learning plans to be put into action – as well as a contingency plan for staff previously shielding as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

On Sunday, 344 cases of coronavirus were confirmed through a test in the previous 24-hour period, while on Saturday 714 cases were confirmed – the largest number of daily cases since the crisis began.

Teachers and lecturers raised concerns at a virtual meeting of the EIS council - renewing a call for tighter physical distancing measures to be rolled out across schools.

The EIS has also formally called for clear guidance from the Scottish Government on ventilation and heating in classrooms as well as specific assistance for supporting ASN pupils.

The EIS has expressed a lack of confidence in the SQA’s handing of the 2020 exam replacement and the body’s planning for the 2021 exam diet.

The EIS council also approved a motion by Glasgow primary teacher, Nicola Fisher, raising concerns over the high number of daily cases now being reported in Scotland – calling for more to be done to protect staff and pupils from the virus including reducing class sizes.

Ms Fisher said: “The Scottish Government decision to re-open schools was predicated on low instances of the virus, so the current mitigations in our schools are just not effective given the current increases in the virus across the country.

“This has led to the current situation where you can only meet one other household and no-one in your own home – but somehow in school classrooms we can have 34 households in a class, with 33 pupils and a teacher.

“We need to continue to push on these issues and we must be absolutely clear what our campaign is about – keeping our members, and the children in our schools, safe.”

Susan Quinn, EIS local association secretary for Glasgow, added: “It is important that our members are aware of what their elected leaders are doing, on their behalf, to make our schools safe.

“It is incumbent on us, the lay leadership of the union, to take these issues forward on behalf of members. It is crucial that our members see that we are continuing to push for fewer people in classes, to protect their health and wellbeing.”