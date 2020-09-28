The world-famous steam train featured in the Harry Potter film series is to travel through Scotland today.
The locomotive and carriages from the ‘Jacobite’ train are scheduled to travel south at the end of their summer season taking passengers along the scenic West Highland rail line between Fort William and Mallaig.
The train starred as the Hogwarts Express in several instalments of the famous fantasy film series, with sequences filmed at the Glenfinnan Viaduct at the head of Loch Shiel.
Eagle-eyed Potter fans have a chance to spot the iconic train this afternoon, as it travels from Fort William to its winter base at Carnforth in Lancashire.
Here's which stations it will pass through in Scotland and when:
- Arrochar & Tarbet – 1516
- Garelochhead – 1540
- Helesnsburgh Upper – 1552
- Craigendoran Junction – wait from 1558 to 1706
- Cardross – 1718
- Dalreoch – 1726
- Dumbarton Central – 1727
- Dumbarton East – 1731
- Bowling – 1737
- Kilpatrick – 1741
- Dalmuir – 1744
- Singer – 1753
- Drumry – 1756
- Drumchapel – 1800
- Westerton – 1804
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment