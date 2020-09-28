The world-famous steam train featured in the Harry Potter film series is to travel through Scotland today.

The locomotive and carriages from the ‘Jacobite’ train are scheduled to travel south at the end of their summer season taking passengers along the scenic West Highland rail line between Fort William and Mallaig.

The train starred as the Hogwarts Express in several instalments of the famous fantasy film series, with sequences filmed at the Glenfinnan Viaduct at the head of Loch Shiel.

HeraldScotland: The Jacobite steam train, seen passing over the Glenfinnan Viaduct, has become a massive tourist draw for the Highlands since featuring in the Harry Potter films

Eagle-eyed Potter fans have a chance to spot the iconic train this afternoon, as it travels from Fort William to its winter base at Carnforth in Lancashire.

Here's which stations it will pass through in Scotland and when:

  • Arrochar & Tarbet – 1516
  • Garelochhead – 1540
  • Helesnsburgh Upper – 1552
  • Craigendoran Junction – wait from 1558 to 1706
  • Cardross – 1718
  • Dalreoch – 1726
  • Dumbarton Central – 1727
  • Dumbarton East – 1731
  • Bowling – 1737
  • Kilpatrick – 1741
  • Dalmuir – 1744
  • Singer – 1753
  • Drumry – 1756
  • Drumchapel – 1800
  • Westerton – 1804