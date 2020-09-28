Rangers fan group the 'Union Bears' took to social media last night to share an image of vandalism at Motherwell's Fir Park stadium.

A series of pictures showed the supporters outside the ground ahead of Gers' Scottish Premiership clash with the Steelmen yesterday.

Those viewing the game on television could hear a number of fireworks being set off pre-match and going by the images surfacing online it appears that the Rangers group were the source of the noise.

Another image showed Union Bears graffiti painted outside Motherwell's Phil O'Donnell stand, but the vandalism has since been removed.

Rangers supporters had a mixed reaction to the post made by the Union Bears. Some praised the group for their backing, while others felt there was no need.

One wrote: "Great displays at Ibrox over the years but very poor judgement yesterday all you's doing is giving sturgeon and co ammunition not to open grounds back up. Plus it looks bad on Rangers always remember ur representing ur club."

Another said: "Love what you do at Ibrox to create a positive atmosphere but this all wrong - very poorly judged and graffiti on one of their walls - don’t know whether I’m more embarrassed or angry."

A third tweeted: "Fair play boys - I assumed it was Motherwell "ultras". Well played."

And a fourth posted: "Great stuff UBs. Good to see you've got your masks on."