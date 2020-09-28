The number of new Covid-19 cases in Scotland has risen by 222.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the latest statistics in today's coronavirus briefing, where she also stated that no more deaths have been registered.

The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 27,798, and today's new cases mark 6.9% of people newly tested.

However, the First Minister stated that today's figure may be low due to the weekend.

She said: "I do want to immediately add a note of caution around these figures.

"As you will have spotted, 222 is the lowest number of new cases we've seen for some time and, to be frank with you, this is a lower number than we would've expected to see today.

"It is likely to be a weekend effect. Indeed, reported cases on a Monday, as you will recall in weeks gone by, are often lower than on other days.

"However, just to be sure I've asked Public Health Scotland to check that there are no other issues that may have impacted on the reporting of the figure today."

As of midnight last night, 122 people were in hospital, with 16 in intensive care.

The highest number of cases was recorded in the Lothian area, with 54 new infections identified.

In Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 53 cases were recorded, with 37 in Lanarkshire.

It comes as the number of infections identified in a coronavirus cluster in the Western Isles has doubled overnight.

Health bosses confirmed the 'outbreak', in South Uist, now has 14 positive cases - up from seven on Sunday evening.

All schools in Uist have been closed for the next three days as a precaution, until test results "give a clear picture", according to the council.

A nursery in South Uist was closed on Sunday due to a number of staff being identified as close contacts, and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Taigh a'Chridhe Uile Naomh care home has suspended admissions, discharges and visiting temporarily.