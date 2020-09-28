Concern over house parties continues, with police attending "at least" 300 house parties over the course of the weekend.

According to police, at least 101 penalties were issued and 14 arrests were made when responding to reports of house parties.

Initial reports indicated officers responded to at least 300 across Scotland between Friday and Sunday morning.

Entry to households was forced on three occasions across Scotland.

Analysis suggests house parties are being held across the country in every community and age group.

The Chief Constable said: “There is no doubt that house parties or house gatherings are not permitted and there can be no excuse for arranging, attending, or hosting a house party.

“It is against the law.

“Where officers encounter blatant, wilful, or persistent breaches, we will take decisive action to enforce the law.”

We know the vast majority of people - including students - are complying with the rules but I am astounded at the minority of ppl that are wilfully breaking the rules and having house parties despite knowing the danger they are putting themselves & others in. Reckless. https://t.co/rerTSHiIrr — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 28, 2020

However, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has also thanked the vast majority of the public for co-operating with new regulations over the weekend, including the 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants and increased restrictions on indoor visits to private homes.

Additional officers were sent out to support Local Authorities to ensure pubs and clubs closed at 10pm with very few issues and no premises closed by police.

The Chief Constable said: “Highly restrictive measures on our lives, freedoms, and daily routines are in place as, collectively, we respond to this public health emergency.

“Policing is here to support people and to help everyone to do the right thing, to prevent the spread of the virus. Officers will use good sense and exercise the discretion that is integral to the office of Constable, to work with citizens to support the implementation of these new rules.

“The experience of the last six months is that the great majority of people are taking personal responsibility to do the right thing because they know that at this time physical distancing is the significant intervention that can be made to save lives.

“I am grateful for the support and co-operation of the public and the licensed trade which continued over the weekend. I also want to again underline my admiration and compassion for young people and students who have responded so well to the pandemic at this crucial time of their lives.”