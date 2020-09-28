SCOTLAND could soon be battered by 70pmh winds as the first named storm of the season makes landfall.
September has seen unusually high temperatures but that is set to come to an end as Storm Aiden approaches the UK.
In fact, the Met Office is tracking three separate low pressure systems, which could all produce storms if they worsen.
Coastal areas are predicted to bear the brunt, with heavy rain and wind forecast for the end of the week.
Vicky Mitchell of the Met Office said: “There is too much uncertainty at the moment to say for sure what will happen by the end of the week.
“We are tracking three low pressure systems. If one deepens sufficiently, it will probably produce a named storm.
“Whatever happens, we can be sure of wet and windy conditions going into next weekend.
“We can’t rule out winds of 70mph but it’s anything but certain at the moment.”
After a quiet start to the week with many of us seeing some 🌤️ on Tuesday, the weather will turn wet and windy from Wednesday.— Met Office (@metoffice) September 28, 2020
By the end of the week it could potentially be very windy with gales in places 🍂🌧️
More details here 👇 pic.twitter.com/nEphiwmpK4
During calmer periods, the Met Office says frost can be expected overnight, though Mitchell warned of more severe weather.
She added: “It’s on Wednesday that we begin to see that unsettled weather appearing.
“Air from the north has produced lovely days and chilly nights but all that’s about to change.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment