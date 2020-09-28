SCOTLAND could soon be battered by 70pmh winds as the first named storm of the season makes landfall.

September has seen unusually high temperatures but that is set to come to an end as Storm Aiden approaches the UK.

In fact, the Met Office is tracking three separate low pressure systems, which could all produce storms if they worsen. 

Coastal areas are predicted to bear the brunt, with heavy rain and wind forecast for the end of the week.

Vicky Mitchell of the Met Office said: “There is too much uncertainty at the moment to say for sure what will happen by the end of the week.

“We are tracking three low pressure systems. If one deepens sufficiently, it will probably produce a named storm.

“Whatever happens, we can be sure of wet and windy conditions going into next weekend.

“We can’t rule out winds of 70mph but it’s anything but certain at the moment.”

During calmer periods, the Met Office says frost can be expected overnight, though Mitchell warned of more severe weather.

She added: “It’s on Wednesday that we begin to see that unsettled weather appearing.

“Air from the north has produced lovely days and chilly nights but all that’s about to change.”