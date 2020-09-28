Dentists' leaders have warned that Scotland could end up with a private only system of care if current Covid restrictions are not lifted and practices do not receive financial support.

Professor Phil Taylor, Dean-Elect of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd)’s Faculty of Dental Surgery, said the profession had been 'uniquely disadvantaged' compared with other primary care services due to what he described as a lack of meaningful support.

He said restrictions over certain treatments and additional costs for PPE had left dentists with 'no option' but to offer private treatments to stay in business.

The use of aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) is still restricted which means that non-urgent treatments involving high speed dental drills used to prepare teeth for most permanent fillings and crowns are still not possible.

Patients in Lanarkshire were also reporting that some NHS practices are continuing to cancel check-ups, which are not restricted.

Iain Gray, Labour MSP for East Lothian said 'an impasse' on PPE had led to a situation where patients are being told they can be treated privately but not on the NHS.

The college warned that if restrictions on AGPs are not lifted, NHS contracts could fail, resulting in Scotland's dental health regressing and leaving 'those who cannot afford treatment resigned to missing teeth and dentures.'

He criticised an apparent lack of financial support from the government saying: 'It beggars belief that pubs are ofference a lifeline but key healthcare providers are not.'

He said: “It seems that dentistry has been uniquely disadvantaged through the pandemic versus other primary care services due to the lack of meaningful support for the sector.

“It is hugely discouraging for dentists to be expected to abide by the same rules and regulations set out for NHS dentistry in their private practice.

"Those rules and the consequent increase in practice overheads for PPE and practice alterations for additional patient safety have served to restrict the vast majority of NHS treatment, meaning dentists have no option but to offer private treatment to stay in business.

"Far from being ‘greedy’, this is the only way they can offer the necessary treatment to patients based on current rules, and the only way they can survive financially.

“If the Scottish Government does not ease restrictions on the use of aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) in NHS treatment, they are essentially allowing NHS dentistry contracts to fail, and are supporting the collapse of NHS dentistry in Scotland.

“We could come out of this pandemic with a private-only system as it is just not sustainable for the NHS model to continue.

"We will then be faced with a situation where the nation’s oral health goes back in time, with those who cannot afford treatment resigned to missing teeth and dentures.

“We have all seen the widespread Government support there has been for sectors such as hospitality.

"While it’s absolutely right that major industries like this are given assistance, it beggars belief that pubs should be offered a lifeline but key healthcare providers are not.”

Iain Gray, constituency MSP for East Lothian said: "This is a scandal which has not received enough attention.

"NHS Scotland has failed to provide PPE acceptable to dentists, creating an impasse whereby patients are being told they can be treated privately but not on the NHS.

"Someone needs to get it sorted."

The Herald has approached the Scottish Government for comment.