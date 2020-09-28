FORMER Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will not stand for election to Holyrood next year, it has been confirmed.
There had been speculation the ex-East Dunbartonshire MP, who lost her seat in the general election last year, could make a bid to become an MSP.
But Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "She's not applied, so she's not standing."
He said Ms Swinson had recently announced a new job as a a visiting professor at Cranfield School of Management.
Ms Swinson quit as Liberal Democrat leader in December after the general election left her party with 11 MPs.
She had claimed she could become the next Prime Minister.
In April, Mr Rennie said he would love to see her make a bid for Holyrood.
He said: “I was keen to encourage her to stay involved and for her to consider the Scottish Parliament as one of those options.
“She’s not made her mind up about that but I think she’s talented and would be great to have.
“It’s too early for her to leave the political scene – I hope she does do it.”
But speaking to journalists during the Liberal Democrats' online autumn conference, Mr Rennie confirmed Ms Swinson had not put herself forward.
