A young boy who sustained life-changing injuries when he was on holiday can now stand without help, according to his family.

The boy was hurled from a viewing platform in the Tate Modern art gallery in London more than a year ago.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since moved into a recovery centre in his native France as he continues to recover.

Teenager Jonty Bravery threw the six-year-old from a 10th-storey balcony.

READ MORE: Man jailed for attempted murder at Tate Modern

Bravery, who is now 18, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

Jonty Bravery is now serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder

In a statement updating well-wishers about the seven-year-old victim’s progress, the boy’s family described how his condition has improved in recent months.

They said: “We are already seeing new progress: he can at last stand on his legs without any help or support!

“Furthermore, his memory is gradually improving: he can now remember activities he has done the same day or the day before!

READ MORE: Teachers warn schools are no longer 'Covid safe' after cases soar

“Regarding food, he now eats almost alone (after everything has been cut out and prepared for him) and, in a suitable glass, he begins to drink slightly thickened liquids!

“It’s very important progress.”

The family said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spends his weekdays at the rehabilitation centre and stays with his family at the weekends.

The statement added: “At the moment, we are still far from home, but we have come close enough that our son’s friends can come and visit him more often, as well as our family.

“The lockdown had isolated us so much: it was really, really hard.

“We strongly believe in this new centre.”