A LONG-AWAITED report used by Nicola Sturgeon to avoid saying when she personally knew Covid-infected patients were moved into Scotland’s care homes has been delayed.

Public Health Scotland had been due to report on the scale of the problem on Wednesday.

However the analysis has been postponed for at least a month due to “data quality issues”.

Ms Sturgeon repeatedly used the prospect of publication to sidestep questions about what she knew about a practice condemned her critics called “almost beyond belief”.

It followed the Sunday Post revealing in August that at least 37 delayed discharge patients in five health boards were knowingly transferred into homes despite testing positive for Covid in the early phase of the pandemic.

The largest number were were in NHS Ayrshire & Arran (17), followed by NHS Grampian (7), Tayside (6), Fife (4) and Lanarkshire (3).

At the time, the Scottish Government was pressing for delayed discharge patients to be cleared from wards in order to free up beds in readiness for a surge in Covid cases.

Almost half of Scotland's Covid deaths have been in care homes, and there are fears the mass movement of delayed discharge patients seeded the infection in care homes.

Althoughly newly transferred patients were supposed to be isolated within homes, care premises often struggled with inadequate PPE and infections were widespread.

After the Sunday Post story broke, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman ordered Public Health Scotland to study the issue.

She told MSPs on 18 August: “I have today asked Public Health Scotland to work with boards to produce validated statistics and analysis on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid19 and were subsequently admitted to a care home.

“That includes examining how many were assessed as being discharged when they were considered to be infectious, and the rationales that were in place for such a discharge, for example in the case of palliative care concerns.”

Two days later, the First Minister put a timescale on the work, telling FMQs: “Public Health Scotland is working towards providing that data by the end of September.”

Asked at a daily briefing simply to when she personally knew patients had been moved after testing positive, Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t have that information” and cited the report.

She said: “A Public Health Scotland analysis, we have asked for that to be complete by the end of September, and that will be set out to parliament.

“It is important for us to do that so that I have the understanding and I can share the understanding with others.”

However Public Health Scotland this afternoon said the work had been postponed, as it would involve the complex marrying together of previously disparate data sets.

Its website said: “On 30 September, Public Health Scotland were due to release a publication on Discharges from NHS hospitals to care homes between 1 March and 31 May 2020.

“However, whilst undertaking the analyses PHS identified a number of data quality issues that need resolved.

“PHS has, therefore, made the decision to delay this publication until the 28 October to allow further data quality assurance work to be undertaken, in collaboration with NHS Boards.

“This work links together several different datasets for the first time and we need to incorporate, where possible and appropriate, feedback from NHS Boards to ensure accuracy.

“Our plans for the publication on the 28 October are to have two complementary reports: one reporting on the statistics; and the other providing the wider narrative to contextualise the statistics.

"PHS are collaborating with clinical experts from University of Glasgow and University of Edinburgh. PHS are collaborating with clinical experts from University of Glasgow and University of Edinburgh."