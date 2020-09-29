AS someone who struggles daily to meet the standards set by the Catholic faith I espouse I shudder whenever I hear the phrase “devout Catholic”. To me it suggests that there are different levels of Catholicism and sometimes I wonder if this is something I should be aspiring towards. I know hundreds of my fellow Catholics who live good holy decent lives but would run a mile rather than have the adjective devout attached to them.

Devout seems to be a word which others attach to Catholicism as opposed to other world religions. You seldom hear of devout Anglicans or devout Jews.

So when I hear of Donald Trump's nomination Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court ("Election risk in hearings fight over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee", The Herald, September 28) described in the media as a devout Catholic I have to carefully consider what that means. She opposes abortion. Yes, but so does the vast majority of Catholics. She would claim to believe in the sanctity of life and again so do most Catholics but it is here that I may find issue with the lady.

For me sanctity of life covers from the womb to the grave and all parts in between. You cannot cover yourself in the cloak of a single aspect of life and think that negates your indifference or even support for causes which should be alien to your faith. Seeking to protect the child dying of hunger in Yemen assisted by your government is just as relevant as seeking to protect the child in the womb. In protecting sanctity of life you cannot condone or even encourage the blatant misuse of guns. If you choose to become a judge you should undertake to fairly interpret the law no matter how repugnant.

As I only know of the lady through the media, perhaps I am misjudging her. I hope so. However, I would hope that whoever takes the vacancy on the Supreme Court does so as a devout upholder of the law and not as a pawn in a flawed political contest.

George Kay, Burntisland.