Many of us are looking to move home after months of being stuck inside during lockdown.

However, with the average property in Scotland on the market for £177,314 it means that moving home isn’t a realistic option for all.

When taking a look at Scotland’s biggest property website, s1Homes, we have found a great flat for those looking to get on the property ladder for the first time.
 

This one bedroom flat is located in the South Carbrain area of Cumbernauld and comes in at a very reasonable cost of offers over £12,500.

The flat has been freshly decorated and comprises a lounge, kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.

It is a mere seven minute walk to Cumbernauld train station, making ideal for those communiting for work or wanting travel links to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The flat is also a nine minute walk to Cumbernauld Academy - which is great for families with children.

HeraldScotland: The property is ready for the rental market and has an expected rental income of £300 PCM.

The closing date for this property is on 1 October and all bids must be in writing from a solicitor.

You can view the flat here