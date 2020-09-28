Many of us are looking to move home after months of being stuck inside during lockdown.
However, with the average property in Scotland on the market for £177,314 it means that moving home isn’t a realistic option for all.
When taking a look at Scotland’s biggest property website, s1Homes, we have found a great flat for those looking to get on the property ladder for the first time.
READ MORE: Teachers warn schools are no longer 'Covid safe' after cases soar
This one bedroom flat is located in the South Carbrain area of Cumbernauld and comes in at a very reasonable cost of offers over £12,500.
The flat has been freshly decorated and comprises a lounge, kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
READ MORE: Loganair LOG321 plane returns to Edinburgh after declaring Squawk 7700 emergency
It is a mere seven minute walk to Cumbernauld train station, making ideal for those communiting for work or wanting travel links to Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The flat is also a nine minute walk to Cumbernauld Academy - which is great for families with children.
The property is ready for the rental market and has an expected rental income of £300 PCM.
The closing date for this property is on 1 October and all bids must be in writing from a solicitor.
You can view the flat here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.