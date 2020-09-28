A MAN was left seriously injured after he was attacked in a supermarket car park on Sunday night.

Police are treating the assault as attempted murder and have launched a hunt for a male suspect.

A 35-year-old man was attacked in the car park on Main Street around 10.45pm on Sunday, September 27.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment of serious injuries where his condition is described as stable.

Officers are now on the hunt for a male suspect described as having a medium build, 5ft 9in tall, around 30 years of age with short brown hair. At the time of the attack he was wearing a red jacket.

Police have asked anyone who has information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, Area Commander at South Ayrshire, said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that could assist with our investigation to get in contact with police.

“Similarly, if anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage that can assist with our enquiries I would ask that you come forward.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area and if you have any concerns I would encourage you to speak to officers."

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 4037. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.