SLOGANS may be an inescapable part of modern life, but they have a long history. The word itself might derive from the Scottish or Irish Gaelic for “army” and “cry”. In the heat of battle, brevity and distinctiveness were useful to identify friend or foe. In more peaceful times, slogans have become essential marketing tools.

Health campaigns rely on catchy tags to get the message across. Many will recall the classic Tony Hancock episode, The Blood Donor. In the doctor’s waiting room, he fends off boredom by reciting, “Coughs and sneezes spread diseases”.

Politicians and campaigners quickly recognised the value of memorable slogans. “Votes for Women” got the Suffragette message across in three words. Saatchi and Saatchi’s, “Labour Isn’t Working”, helped Mrs Thatcher into Downing Street. “All the way with LBJ”, returned Lyndon Johnson to the White House in 1966. “Yes, we can”, did the trick for Barack Obama in 2008.

Not all hit the mark, though. Al Smith, the Democrat candidate in 1928, was a “wet”, insofar as he opposed Prohibition. For some reason his slogan, “Make your wet dreams come true”, failed to resonate with voters.

Advertisers use slogans to implant brand identity and recognition. In politics, their use is even more questionable. Political slogans are rarely an invitation to get below the surface of an issue or problem. Most are pointless exhortations; less hard work than thinking.

On both sides of the Atlantic there is government by slogan and soundbite. “Make America Great Again” will go down as one of the most successful, yet shallow, slogans of all time. In the UK we have a prime minister who believes that sloganising, bluster and bluff are substitutes for hard work and attention to detail. “Take back control”, “Get Brexit done” and “Oven-ready Brexit” are collectors’ items. Boris Johnson even enlisted Superman when he exhorted us to “take off our Clark Kent spectacles”.

Surely by now, even Mr Johnson realises that parroting a slogan doesn’t make something true or happen. The penny might have dropped during his recent evisceration by Ed Miliband. On the day, Mr Miliband would have been as well debating with a goldfish.

Mr Johnson may have an open relationship with the truth, but he can exude charm, erudition and humour when required. But, as the post-pandemic and Brexit crises loom, the “Good Old Boris” factor will surely wear thin. Vacuous sloganising won’t cut it and neither will Mr Johnson.

Never has there been more need for grown up leaders of substance. Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon may be dull, but they are everything that Mr Johnson isn’t.

