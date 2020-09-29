Families gathered in train stations across the west and central belt yesterday evening as the Harry Potter train steamed its way through Scotland

The locomotive and carriages travelled all the way from Fort William to its winter base at Carnforth in Lancashire, marking the end of the Jacobite's season.

Harry Potter fans congregated at stations across the central belt for a highly anticipated chance to spot the classical carriages on their journey south.

At Drumry train station, several fans waited hours for the locomotive to charge through the tracks... for their view to be completely stolen by a ScotRail train. 