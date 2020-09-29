A popular Scots music venue has closed its doors for good after nine years - saying that social distancing and the club's vibe "don't get along".

Clarks on Lindsay Street in Dundee announced on Tuesday that they would be closing permanently as they entered voluntary liquidation.

Bosses say the last six months have been "difficult and costly", and although they remained hopeful of normal trading, it seems that "the tunnel was getting longer and the light at the end of it getting dimmer".

READ MORE: Doctors report 'surge' in cancer referrals with rise in incurable cases 'inevitable' due to pandemic delay

"Clarks' trademark was the vibrant, buzzing atmosphere created by great live bands and brilliant audiences," a statement on the club's Facebook page read.

"Crowds returned week after week to be a part of this mix. Take away the vital ingredients and you take away the very spirit of the venue.

"To put it another way, you remove the heart and soul - and replace it with a risk assessment.

"For us, it was never gonna work....and was never gonna break even either."

The statement added: "The Clarks' vibe and social distancing don't get along at all and simply can't be in the same room together.

"And social distancing doesn't look like going away any time sooner."