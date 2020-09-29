The number of new Covid-19 cases in Scotland has risen by 806.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the latest statistics in today's coronavirus briefing, where she also stated that no more deaths have been registered.
The death toll in Scotland remains at 2512.
The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 28,604, and today's new cases mark 11.5% of people newly tested.
The First Minister said today's high number of cases includes quite a high number of results from samples taken on Friday and Saturday.
On Monday, low numbers were recorded due to the weekend causing a lag in test results coming through.
As of midnight last night, 123 people were in hospital, with 14 in intensive care.
The highest number of cases was recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where 302 cases were recorded.
In Lothian, 180 new infections identified, with 98 in Lanarkshire and 54 in Grampian.
Ms Sturgeon said a significant majority of the new cases are under the age of 40, with the bulk of these in aged under 25, owing to several university clusters.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment