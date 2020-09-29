THE PRIME Minister has apologised after getting the new lockdown rules wrong in a public broadcast.

Boris Johnson was speaking at a press conference this morning where he incorrectly explained new measures for households in the north of England.

It comes after a member of his own cabinet was unable to answer questions in a radio interview this morning on the new measures, which come into force this evening.

The new lockdown rules coming in to force in some parts of England will mean people cannot socialise with other households at all - inside or outside their homes, or within pubs or restaurants.

However the Prime Minister said they could, as long as they were in groups of no more than six people.

He later tweeted to apologise, saying he"misspoke".

He said: " Apologies, I misspoke today.

"In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside.

"This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe. If you are in a high risk area, please continue to follow the guidelines from local authorities."

His own junior minister Gillian Keegan was also left red-faced after being asked on the Today programme about the new restrictions.

She was asked if people could meet in pubs outside, and replied: "I'm sorry I can't clarify that."

The apprenticeships minister was then asked how people were supposed to follow the ever-changing rules if members of the government are unable to.

She replied: "I don't know the answer to that question but I'm sure they can find out the answer to that question.

“I’m sorry I can’t answer that question. I’m sure there are many people who could. I don’t represent the North East.”

Labour accused Mr Johnson and his cabinet of being "grossly incompetent".

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "These new restrictions are due to come into force across huge parts of the country tonight.

"The government needs to get a grip."

And shadow justice secretary David Lammy said Mr Johnson's "incompetence" was "putting British lives at risk".

He said: "What a shambles. Boris Johnson appears to not even understand the rules he is demanding the country follows.

"Gross incompetence from Boris Johnson and his entire cabinet is putting the public's health at risk."